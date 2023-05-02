The remarkable story of a 13-years-old who guided a bus to safety has gone viral on TikTok

The little boy saved the bus on the verge of accident after the driver who initially was on the steering wheel lost consciousness

The boy was hailed by many people who saw the story and was awarded by a congressman from the United State of America

A 13-year-old was in a school bus with his classmates when the driver lost consciousness and the car began to move towards fatal accident.

On seeing the danger lurking before them, the little boy quickly ran to the steering wheel and guided it to safety with his hands.

Little boy saves classmate on schoolbus. Photo credit: @pubity Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

What would have been a fatal accident

This remarkable and courageous gesture has earned him praise from all corners of the world and had also earned him an award from a congressman.

The 13-year-old's moment of heroism has also received wide broadcast in many western media.

Many social media users who saw the video praised the boy for his boldness and his precocious decision.

As of publishing the report, the video has generated thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lincoln363883 reacted:

"He's seems like he's part of the zest fest group."

@Ills363773 said:

"Why does he looked pissed of."

@A-RashldHassan wrote:

"NOPE HE SAVED HIS OWN self NOT THAT BIG OF A DEAL."

@ItzAsh647756 commented:

"Well that's something new there normally shooting up the school."

@archangerlvette4 also said:

"That's Trump's kid right there."

@raymondo180 also commented:

"He would have got 6 points on the licence he didn't have and banned for 6 years and 3 years jail in England well done kid we aren't all daft in the UK."

@SheFmallCaps:

"Normal this has to look extraordinary if it happens to Americans."

@kingsleyelechl:

"God bless you boy for your bravery. your parents should be proud of you they're raising a hero in human form."

@Matapu27:

"How did they expect it to place the camera to film the occurrence?"

Source: Legit.ng