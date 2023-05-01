A young boy who produced a flying plane after being laughed at has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the young inventor could be seen activating the toy plane to work, and it began to fly as soon as he did

The boy seemed to have made the video as a reply to a white man who previously mocked his failed attempt to fly his aeroplane

In a heartwarming story that has been making rounds on TikTok, a young Nigerian boy has shown the world he will never give up on his dreams.

The boy, ignatiusasabor, was the subject of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Nigerian boy's perseverance pays off as he finally flies his invention. Photo source: TikTok/ignatiusasabor

In the video, the boy was flying a small toy aeroplane made by hand.

The boy seemed to have made the video as a reply to a white man who had previously joked about the boy's failed attempt to fly his aeroplane.

Nigerian boy's perseverance pays off with flying toy aeroplane creation

The man's comment read, "The one that didn't fly."

The boy understood what the man was insinuating but didn't give up. Instead, he returned to work on the toy aeroplane and returned with a flying version.

The next scene in the TikTok video was simply breathtaking. The boy was seen controlling the same toy aeroplane, but lo and behold, the remote-controlled aircraft took off.

The boy's face lit up excitedly as he watched his creation soar.

The video has been viewed a thousand times and has inspired many viewers. The young boy's determination and perseverance despite being looked down upon was a lesson that resonated in the video for many.

Watch the boy's video here:

Here are some reactions to the video

@yng_stunner0 said:

This is just people for you they will laugh at your failure but be proud of your success good one, bro

@vremworld commented:

''keep doing it bro...Appreciate your intelligence!!''

@nine_nine_savage:

''Hope say this one go come back like this?''

@yakrobukroman

''Now let him say.."the one didn't land." incredible work''

