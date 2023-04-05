A young boy who produced a toy car and displayed how it works has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the young inventor could be seen activating the car to start working and it began to move as soon as he did

The boy also produced the car in a way that it could use a remote control and it could command the boot of the car to open as well as the doors

A video showing a young boy who invented a toy car has received widespread attention on TikTok.

In the video, the boy tested the car and showed how effective it was with the remote command.

Toy car with remote control

The car moved appropriately and knew exactly when to turn, which surprised many people.

The car could also respond immediately to the remote command which could be used to open the back boot as well as the two doors.

Many social media users who saw the video were moved by the young boy's invention and wished he could be sponsored to improve his skills.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 500 likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions here and below:

@m.laronlewls reacted:

"Ingenuity engineering at it's finest.. continue on young Sir."

@BlackCaesar wrote:

"This is cool bro, keep at it, you will definitely get there, proud of you."

@manaflux commented:

"That's cool as heck bro nice job young man. You're blessed! More Grace to connect to your helper."

@anngarbo9 also reacted:

"They need to employ this young man in a nice car company. He would do a lot."

Talented nigerian boy constructs G-Wagon and drives it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that commendations have followed a TikTok video of a Nigerian boy who build a G-Wagon.

Kingsley Reigns Idoko, a TikTok user posted the video on Saturday, December 31 and he showed the boy driving the car around.

The young boy drove the G-Wagon into a compound and his family started hailing him for his technical prowess. The car which is painted black and made to look exactly like a 'G-Wagon' moved seemlessly without issues.

Source: Legit.ng