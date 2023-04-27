A video shared online has captured a beautiful young girl singing with so much passion as someone filmed her

The trending clip showed the talented child vibing and singing a gospel song energetically and amazingly

Netizens who spotted the video on TikTok took turns to comment on the girl's talented and some begged for a linkup

A talented Nigerian girl has amazed several people on social media with her incredible voice.

In a trending video shared by @stthomasaquinas680 on TikTok, the girl was seen and heard singing a gospel song.

Little girl sings gospel song Photo credit: @stthomasaquinas680

Source: TikTok

Her body gestures and the sound of her voice appealed to many who couldn't wait to express their admiration for her.

While some wished to meet with her, some others were just so overwhelmed by the greatness and sound of her voice.

Social media reactions

@cutessbabe said:

"Sometimes we complain that we don't have money not knowing that having a blessed kid is more than money."

@glitzychisom stated:

"This girl can move mountains with this raw voice! I pray for he destiny helper to locate her."

@vivish90 said:

"The voice gives me goosebumps just like that of late sis Osinachi oooooh. God bless you."

@lilianabang2 noted:

"Father please give my daughter the grace to sing like this girl you are blessed my child."

@kizzdaniella4 stated:

"I’m touched oh. Father Lord we’re grateful for the gift of life."

@funnybest43 asked:

"Where is she from please her location."

@jeubu54 reacted:

"Who is this girl please? I need her to pray for me."

@enyi410 added:

"An end time soldier of the Cross! I wish I have made it so that I take this soldier into the studio. Just back this song up with just a keyboard."

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl is fast becoming a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared by @angel11_mj on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing. Her proud mother filmed the moment as her little girl sang with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their amazement over the little girl's incredible voice at such a tender age.

