"I Was Born with It": Nigerian Student Speaks with Clean British Accent, Says He Has Never Been Abroad
- A Nigerian student who has never been abroad has shocked many after speaking with a clean British accent
- In a trending video shared via popular app, TikTok, the young man spoke with a nice British accent that surprised many
- Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wondering how he learnt it so perfectly
A talented Nigerian student has gone viral on social media after speaking with a clean British accent.
In a trending video shared by @stephannyji on TikTok, the young man was interviewed on how he learnt to speak that way.
However, in his response, he noted that he was born with it, since he had never been to any foreign country.
He however noted that his father was a teacher of spoken English and he used to watch a lot of BBC and British shows.
"I think I was born with it. I grew up speaking like this. My father teaches spoken English so probably that was a major influence and I watch a lot of BBC and British shows too.
"I speak Pidgin English too but when I do it's kind of weird so I don't speak. I would not mind being a reporter."
Social media reactions
@big_dre267 said:
"Nor b google assistant be dis."
@ayshamuhd20 stated:
"His accent is so nice and clean woww."
@yummy19_sugar reacted:
"I'm him. but I went to primary shool in UK."
@kelsy_avril commented:
"I believe him when pronounce every English word right u tend to sound like this."
@veecouture22 stated:
"Make the mama tell ur the truth oo."
@imafidonbonfrey reacted:
"The pidgin English response sounds BRITISH too. I wish I were him."
@baeprettypurity added:
"How can l get to him does he have an insta or fb where l can chat with him not tiktok pls help me ask@stephannyji."
Little girl thrills people with clean accent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little Nigerian girl speaking boldly and fluently with a nice accent has surprised netizens.
In the impressive video, she talked about how English words vary in pronunciation and spelling. She stated that the spelling of an English word is a poor guide to how the word is pronounced. She also gave examples of words with the letter 'A' which sounded differently when pronounced.
"The English spelling is a poor guide to its pronunciation. This simply means that English words are not pronounced the same way they are spelt or written", she said.
