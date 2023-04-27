A Nigerian tailor found the sum of N2.3 million in a bag of clothes brought to him by one of his customers

He said he found 50 pieces of $100 bills in the bag, and the money is an equivalence of N2.3 million

The tailor has now traced the customer and safely handed the money to him, a rare act of honesty

An honest tailor has posted the story of how he returned N2.3 million belonging to one of his customers.

The tailor named Abdulrahman Abdullahi took to Twitter to share the interesting act of honesty.

Nigerian tailor returns money belonging to a customer. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luca Sage. (Photos used for illustration only).

Source: Getty Images

According to Abdulrahman, one of his customers brought a job to him in a Ghana Must Go bag.

He said he found 50 pieces of $100 bills in the bag. This is an equivalence of N2.3 million in today's official exchange rate.

He instantly contacted the customer and safely returned the money to him. He wrote on Twitter:

"Earlier today, a man brought work to me in my fashion house. Inside Ghana Must Go he put his cloth, I found 50 pieces of old stock $100. But I am happy to announce that, I safely returned it to the owner."

The tweet was made on Thursday, April 27 with the tailor's Twitter handle, @man0434. The tweet went viral and gained the attention of some blogs, but when Legit.ng checked the man's handle, he had removed it.

Hardworking tailor bags master degree abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian tailor bagged a degree in the United Kingdom.

The man's photos went viral on Facebook as his friends and family celebrated with him on the remarkable achievement.

The photos showed when he collected his degree certificate, brimming with a lot of joy and happiness.

It was revealed that the young man had worked as a tailor in Lagos for many years before making efforts to further his education abroad.

His story of courage and determination inspired many on social media who advised other young people to emulate him.

Source: Legit.ng