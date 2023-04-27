Two Nigerian sisters revealed that they travelled to Dubai in search of distinct scents for themselves

While in the foreign country, they tested out different perfumes as they expressed joy at the nice smells

Rich ladies in their comments narrated their perfume-shopping experiences in Dubai and how they missed them

A Nigerian lady, @astoldbynneoma, and her sister revealed they flew to Dubai to get OUD perfumes so that they can have a distinct smell different from others in America.

The two ladies rejoiced in a perfume shop as they tested different bottles. They had such a fun-filled experience with the perfume they had.

People told them to buy many bottles of perfume. Photo source: @astoldbynneoma

Ladies tested out perfumes in Dubai

One of the sisters who shared the video showing them in Dubai said that once one discovers OUD perfumes, there is no going back.

Many people in their comment sections wondered what would happen if the perfumes they buy abroad finishes.

Watch their video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 28,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PANdemonium said:

"I had that red one! Best perfume ever!!!!"

Irone Clement said:

"Either all of Una wey dey dis comment section get money or una dey mad."

Alla R. said:

"My perfume Dubai just finished and I can’t find it anywhere in the states."

Kym_Bimz said:

"I always buy from this shop when I’m in Dubai love them."

Ọmọ Búsàrí said:

"This is the one thing i will always beg y'all to gatekeep."

Shugga said:

"God abeg. While going through the comment section I realize I am too poor."

Charlotte Helena said:

"The main reason I’m going Dubai!"

Kashella said:

"I only use Dubai perfumes and NO ONE smells like me."

