A set of beautiful Nigerian twins got many celebrating their joy when they revealed they were both pregnant

The twin sisters showed off their baby bumps as they wore matching outfits in a video that went viral online

Women who thronged their comment section rejoiced at their blessings as many wished for the same pregnancy blessing

A short video shared by @missbley on TikTok showed beautiful married twins celebrating their pregnancies.

In the video, the sisters wore different colourful outfits as they showed off their bumps. Many people were wowed by their pregnancies.

The sisters expressed gratitude to God for the blessing. Photo source: @missbley

Source: TikTok

Twins sisters get pregnant

They said they are grateful to the Lord for what he has done for them. A look at the page showed they have been documenting their lives as twins on TikTok.

Many people took to their comment section to "tap" into the twins' blessing of pregnancies.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng