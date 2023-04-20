Top music producer Don Jazzy has been spending more time on social media with his dedicated fans and followers

Just recently, a fan reached out to the Mavin boss telling him how school has been really tough and exhausting

Don Jazzy didn’t hesitate to offer the student N500k and social media users had different things to say

Music executive, Don Jazzy, appears to have picked up his social media giveaways again as suggested by a recent video spotted on Instastory channel.

The veteran music producer gave fans the opportunity to share their thoughts with him and an individual didn’t hesitate to mention how school has been so exhausting and tiring.

Don Jazzy gifts struggling student money.

Source: Instagram

“Currently going through it at school. Almost at my breaking point with literally everything. I need a big hug,” the student’s message read.

Upon reading it, Don Jazzy appeared touched and he offered the individual free N500k to help get in a better mood.

Don Jazzy urged the student to send an account number for the transaction.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

the_odogwu_nwanyi said:

"Why I never see this kind hug na ."

gcfr_esq said:

"No be billionaire Dey give , na who get heart to give Dey give …..God bless us all."

adelakuntufayl said:

"Welcome to Nigeria where you become loved when you are used to give away but you become otherwise when you stop giving! Whoever will help you will never stress you! This guy is always in the news for good reasons!"

hosea_aggreh_o said:

"Abeg make I hug somebody too la make ona dash me money ."

betterbody_by_jenny said:

"I dey go enter don jazzy DM so with the story of my life."

hott_galz said:

"The way this guy is sharing money these days, e be like say I go soon begin sign some artists o, e get some nonsense boys wey dey sing for my area, let me start with them."

Don Jazzy opens up on working with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy hosted a question-and-answer session on Instagram where fans got to satisfy their curiosities.

A particular fan asked the ace producer when to expect his collabo with Wizkid, and Don Jazzy revealed they once worked on two songs together.

According to the Mavin boss, the songs never got released because they weren’t good enough, and netizens had different things to say.

