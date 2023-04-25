A Nigerian lady has shared her mere greeting to a neighbour went south and got her the 'mummy' tag

The lady said she greeted the woman and moved on only to overhear her telling her kids to greet mummy

Her experience left social media users in stitches as some other folks with similar stories shared theirs

A Nigerian lady has jocularly cried out over being tagged a mummy after she greeted her female neighbour.

Via Twitter, the lady, @nerdy_deb, said she greeted the said neighbour and was on her way when she overheard something.

She had greeted her female neighbour. Photo Credit: Juanmonino, Lucipost

She heard the woman telling her kids to greet mummy and thought the admonition was for her. When she returned, she found out that the lady referred to her as mummy.

The 24-year-old lady was shocked. She said she wore a round neck and a three-quarter outfit and wondered why they mistook her for a woman with kids. Her tweet reads:

"I greeted my neighbour and moved on. I heard her telling her kids "so you won't greet mummy. Oya greet mummy". As a respectful child with proper upbringing I turned back so I could greet the mummy too.

"Lo and behold, I'm the MUMMY. I'm the focken mummy. Emi???? Ahhh."

Replying to a netizen, the lady said she almost fled the scene.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Zehrajeannette said:

"Same.

"A woman brought her daughter to me one day and said Greet mummy. I was just smiling until I realized I was the one they were greeting. My face dropped so bad."

@rachael_babs said:

"When my friends with kids first told their kids to “say hi to mummy” -me, I was first astonished and flabbergasted . Mummy how? I can live with auntie, but mummy??

"Then it hit me, I’m their mummy’s friend, same age/age group as their mum/old enough to be their mum."

@meo_joule said:

"Wait until one of those kids sees you later and asks about your own kids."

@Its_tailormeena said:

"Omo, I can relate, a tall man , I mean man called me aunty Kofo yesterday, even bend a bit to show respect and I looked at my self, and ask myself ,what am I still doing in my parent house , like this boy was just a kid yesterday now all grown with beards."

@madamestephella said:

"Okay, that’s a sign. It’s her insecurities speaking."

