A wife who shared the food she often received from her mother in love has got many people talking

In the viral video, the food items were displayed which showed that the recipient will have no reason to worry about feeding in few weeks

Many people who saw the video also recounted how well their mother in law often took care of them

A young wife who was proud of her mother in law seized the golden opportunity to showcase some of the things she had been doing for her.

In the clip, there were different kinds of raw food sealed in black polythene which she would be going home with.

Wife shows mother in law outpour of love. Photo credit: @mmakomanam Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

A mother from faraway home

The excited young wife could not hide her joy and appreciation which prompted him to share the rare moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many social media users who watched the video also talked about the importance of having such a mother.

The video has generated a lot of traction and has been liked 10,000 with hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng curate some of the reactions to the video below:

@Sally reacted:

"There is nothing as nice as finding a mother in love. The love is amazing."

@MelindaMalinga wrote:

"My Mom in Love would give me money when I was still in varsity and would tell me not to tell my manz so he adds on what she has already gave me."

@Tshegofatso said:

"There comments show there are still good people. Mother in love exist!"

@user1930663961776 commented:

"My mother in love came with her colleague when I was heavily pregnant and they cleaned my whole apartment even cooked for me for the week."

@Zandeele Dlamini also reacted:

"Yoh God if I had money I'd buy my mother in law a car. She took me in when no one was there for me and my daughter."

@tafang also said:

"One day you'll be able to show her just how much Yoh appreciate her."

@zoemudau also said:

"I feel like mother in-laws of these days are so loving because they went through hardships with their mother in-laws... big ups."

Lady tells her Mother-in-Law Her food is not sweet, she reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady @mumryan23 has shared a short video capturing the moment she commented on her mother-in-law's soup.

Facing the woman, the lady told her that the soup she cooked was not sweet. The woman was surprised.

She begged the lady to manage it because they were succulent pieces of meat and fish in the soup. Despite the lady saying the soup tasted like it had too much salt, the woman only had a smiling face.

Source: Legit.ng