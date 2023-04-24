A little Nigerian boy sure left an unforgettable impression in the minds of a group of police officers as he marched before them

The kid smartly dressed in police uniform marched forward and saluted after handing a bouquet of flowers to a high-ranking officer

Many people who watched the video have showered encomiums on the kid with some comparing him to some officers

A video of a little Nigerian boy in a police uniform marching gallantly before a group of officers has melted hearts on social media.

While the occasion was not stated, the kid sure impressed the officers who had smiles on their faces as he marched in their midst.

The little kid marched gallantly. Photo Credit: young_mopol

Adhering to directives from a commander in the background, the kid walked in a military manner with a regular measured tread as he handed a bouquet of flowers to a high-ranking officer standing in front.

He then saluted the officer after they had handshakes and made an about-turn before continuing his marching.

Officers smiled from ear to ear as he walked past them. The TikTok clip got many gushing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

kanlamaurice said:

"Perfect mopol this is a clear picture of what our youth are capable of doing more blessings."

PaulinaUzok said:

"I thank God for you may God be with you for your life and may God bless you and give you long life in Jesus name i pary for you my beautiful boy."

samuel28818 said:

"Fantastic one, God will bless you, next coming IG be that ooo."

user961600820811 said:

"He even got it well more than all this #50 collectors on the road."

Godfirst said:

"This boy is good than some police men."

Wæŷñé Çrúz said:

"l love this boy ooo keep it up oh boy."

Amino said:

"God bless this young police, his going to be a great police officer."

Tazi-Tabong Ruddy Nkeng said:

"Thank God he’s not from Ghana but from 9jia."

