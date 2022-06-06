Smart Kid in Military Uniform Marches Gallantly Like Soldier in Parade, Salutes Accurately, Video Goes Viral
- A viral video has shown a smart kid who is dressed like a soldier as she marched gallantly in public, distracting people's attention
- The kid marched to the sound of a military music that played in the background and many stood in awe to take a look at her
- The interesting video shared on Tiktok got people asking if the kid has been trained as a soldier or if she learned it herself
A super-talented kid has been seen marching like a trained soldier in a military parade.
However, her own parade ground was a public space where she instantly distracted the attention of passers-by.
Marching to military music
The little kid was marching smartly to a piece of military music that played from the background and she nailed the whole thing with her smart moves.
The moves displayed by the girl got people asking if she has been trained as a soldier because they were precise and accurate.
Watch the video below:
Facebook users react
The video was later shared on Facebook and it generated a lot of attention from users. here are a few reactions:
Sagir Baba Nationalist said:
"Look at how a born to be soldier act and react differently."
Nuraddeen Muhammed commented:
"I really love this girl, that's awesome."
Olateju Oluwo commented:
"Exceptional ! She's so bold; focused; so serious; no distractions whatsoever! This is so smart and beautiful! Watched it severally. This is really training your Child / Children the way they should go. God bless you."
Vanden Muleba said:
"She's an amazing cute Angel beautiful match past."
Elizabeth Okunrobo commented:
"This is a born soldier! A real fighter. Go Girl! Watching non-stop."
Kid dances with grandma, tries hard to copy the old woman
Meanwhile Legit.ng has previously reported that a kid danced hard with her grandmother and tried to copy the old woman's style.
The kid wanted to shake her waist in the same manner the old woman was shaking hers but failed.
At some point, the girl touched her waist just to know why it wasn't shaking. The video warmed many hears on the internet.
Source: Legit.ng