A Nigerian wife who displayed his newly built house and its interior has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the wife showed when the house was under construction as well as when the house has been fully completed

The video also captured the interior decoration which has been largely praised by many people who saw it

Becoming a house owner in Nigeria is one of the things many families look forward to and it is a moment of pride to many people.

Owning a house gives one freedom from paying house rent and opens one up to better financial standing.

Beautiful interior

A man's newly built house posted by his wife made it into the social media and it went viral on TikTok.

The newly built has a beautiful interior decoration and carefully decorated house appliances that came together to make the house a thing of admiration.

From the outside of the gate down to the inside of the newly built house, it was a sight that portrayed the level of time and capital that went into the project.

Many internet users congratulated the owner of the house and also used the opportunity to express how they would feel if they ever built their own home.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered 28,000 likes with more than 500 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@omowunmi reacted:

"Congratulations me and my husband soon."

@oluwashileayomi said:

"I tap from this blessing, more wins."

@oluchiokpala wrote:

"The joy shall remain permanent and more of this shall come your way dear. May the congratulations reach us also soon by God's grace."

@wealthiremide commented:

"Congratulations, I am next in Jesus name."

Man rebuilds family house after making money, installs POP & changes interior decor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A young Nigerian man, @niceprince114, has made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled the promise he made to his family.

At the start of his video, he showed how the family house looked before he started the renovation. The interior was rough, and the inner walls were uncemented.

He employed labourers to redecorate the house. Carpenters also replaced the house's old roofing sheets. The pillars of the building were also remodelled.

Source: Legit.ng