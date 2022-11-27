A very creative teacher has gone on TikTok to show people how she gets her students interested in classes through dance

In a video, the students and the beautiful teacher all dance in TikToker fashion to the remixed version of Chris Brown's Under the Influence

Many people who watched her video found it funny that the kids know exactly the moves to make to the song

A young lady, @yamass_5, working as a school teacher has shared a very funny video of she and her kids dancing in class.

In the video, she put on a popular TikTok song fashioned after Chris Brown's Under the Influence song.

Many people were wowed by the students' moves. Photo source: TikTok/@yamass_5

Source: UGC

Immediately it got to the part where people shake their waist, the kid and teacher all bent at the same time. People were wowed and surprised at them at the same time.

The teacher sunnily said that the kids' would think they are learning in school not knowing they were dancing. It should be noted that teacher often let their young learner engage in fun activities in class as a starter activity to warm them up.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mma_Talata said:

"When they come home and you ask what they learnt, it always ABCD."

Patrick Snow said:

"Entertainment helps them not to feel bored, dozing and most of it all not to miss class..."

danny193321 said:

"Oh I see now I see why my daughter like tweaking."

Sandra Boateng876 said:

"Atopa is necessary in real life madam kudus."

sandra said:

"Hahaha, let them enjoy wai, is part of school life."

AhbynaRabbles said:

"U must be like them to make them happy, well done madam."

Source: Legit.ng