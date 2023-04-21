It is said that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. This means that people have the right to choose what they consider beautiful. However, some beauties are so obvious that they are actually visible to all.

A few days back, some ladies trended on TikTok owing to their beauty which caught the attention of the public.

The ladies caught attention because of their beauty. Photo credits: TikTok/@timewithnanakwame, @pettytindo and @marth_castille.

Source: TikTok

When their videos emerged on TikTok, they raked in millions of views and gained many followers who became their fans.

Legit.ng takes a look at the three ladies who have gone viral this week and melted hearts because of their elegance and amazing dress sense.

1. The lady who danced at a wedding

The first lady who caught the attention of the public within the week was the lady who was seen dancing at a wedding.

The beautiful lady has gone viral because of her elegance and carriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@timewithnanakwame.

Source: TikTok

It was not just her dance that made the video to be amazing but her beauty and how she was dressed were all terrific.

The lady is blessed with a chubby body which made her to attract the attention of other wedding guests when she emerged. Many who saw the video professed undying admiration for her.

2. The lady seen at a filling station

The second lady who went viral like wildfire is the lady who was sighted when she was buying fuel at a filling station.

The lady has gone viral as her video got 1.6 million views. Photo credit: TikTok/@pettytindo.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was the one nuzzling fuel into her car by herself. While she held the pump, she was busy turning and posing for the camera.

However, her beauty was not missed by her fans and followers who saw the video. Her amazing dress sense and the great colour combination became a talking point in the comment section.

3. The soldier who was dressing up for work

Another lady who went viral within the week owing to her beauty is a cute soldier who posted a short video on TikTok.

The female soldier has gone viral owing to her impressive beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@marth_castille.

Source: TikTok

The soldier was seen putting on her uniform, but her fans quickly saw that she is endowed with so much beauty.

Many of her followers who saw the video went to the comment section to profess deep admiration for her.

