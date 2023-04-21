A TikTok video shows a beautiful lady pushing cooked food in a truck and proudly selling it on the streets

In the video which has received close to 58k views, the lady revealed that her mother has been a food seller for a long time

She said she decided to push the truck and sell the food by herself as a way of helping her mother on that day

A fair-skinned lady has been seen in a TikTok video pushing a truck loaded with cooked food.

The lady named Helen Rhymes posted the video on her TikTok handle, @helendemzy and she said the food belonged to her mother.

The lady said she is helping her mother to push the food. Photo credit: TikTok/@helendemzy.

Source: TikTok

According to Helen, her mother has been selling food for a long time since they were small.

Lady wears bum shorts to help her mother sell food

Helen said she is proud of what her mother does and she decided to push the truck herself to help her out on that particular day.

According to Helen, her mother has a food shop, but she prepares the food at home, and it is pushed to the shop with the truck.

Dressed in a pair of bum shorts, she was seen dishing some of the food on a plate and she sat down on the truck and ate it.

She boasted that she was going to finish selling all the food for her mother. TikTok users have applauded her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Fatima said:

"My mum used to sell food back in 2017-2021. Allahamdulilah I stopped her for one year now. That woman don too suffer. Abeg mama rest."

@Arrey Valerie commented:

"Yes I know but don't eat all the food."

@Waltyno said:

"I am so proud of you Helen. You will soon become the owner of a big restaurant. Sis, food business is good and you'll make a lot of money."

@Chuks Michael 042 commented:

"Where are you from."

