Lovers of hard work are praising a fine lady who sells coconut because of the dedication with which she goes about her business

The lady posted a video on TikTok showing when she expertly peeled the popular fruit, and the video has gone viral

Her fans have stormed the comment section of the video to mention how she is an example for other ladies

A beautiful lady who sells coconut has been praised by TikTok users because of her dedication to her business.

The lady with the TikTok handle @yaa.pokuaa51 posted a short video that instantly caught her followers' attention.

The lady has gone viral because of how she expertly peels her coconut. Photo credit: TikTok/@yaa.pokuaa51.

Source: UGC

In the video which lasted just 3 minutes and 56 seconds, the lady was in her coconut shop attending to customers.

Video of female coconut seller who is left-handed goes viral

She was peeling one of the coconuts and pouring the trash into a wheelbarrow while chatting with someone standing in her shop.

With the way she peeled the coconut, it was clear that she has mastered the job and that she must have been doing it for a long time.

Many people who saw the video were even scared to the extent of warning her to be careful not to cut her hand with the sharp knife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@princeosei88 said:

"Wow, beautiful and hard-working lady. Keep up the good work."

@Kabila commented:

"With this cutlass skill, she’ll have the most loyal boyfriend. He will never cheat!!!"

@gentlewroky said:

"Watch your hand my queen."

@peteropoku273 commented:

"May God bless you so much dear."

@user3322692142932 said:

"Hardworking lady please be careful with your hands."

@Jack said:

"Waaaaaw you are too much."

@user77124586327520 commented:

"She has done well."

@Isaac Kwabena1922 said:

"You are looking beautiful okay."

@containermony405 reacted:

"God bless your hustle dearest."

@Dadzie said:

"I like this hard-working girl."

