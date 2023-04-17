A man has shared a story about how he met a woman who kept on hugging everyone as they went on a date

The man revealed how uncomfortable he was to find that a woman who was not an influential person was known by a lot of men

Reacting to the incidence, the man said that that singular act ruined what could have led to a beautiful union and advised ladies to desist from such

In a TikTok video, a man has narrated how she met a lady after her friend recommended her and went out with her only to discover something that ruined the relationship.

The man stated that he had gone with the girl to get a pair of clothes and while they were on their way, she kept on receiving hugs and warm greetings from a male.

Man revealed why a relationship had to end. Photo credit: @realdessy Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Makes him uncomfortable

At some point, the man began to feel uncomfortable and began to question his decision to date such a girl.

He indicated that the girl was not popular or had social presence to attract such attraction, adding that he was more popular than her yet he had never experienced such a thing.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that the man was jealous because many men were interested in the lady too, others said he was insecure.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nthabisengntshangase said:

"Oga, your only problem is that you have a lady that is the exact spec of a lot of men."

@NoleenNoxMzizi reacted:

"But I don't think she lost on anything. You should have took that moment to simply ask her, then decide later. Exercise Communication."

@CarmenMotong wrote:

"I can't wait f for your testimony of meeting your wife that God has ordained for you."

@user7246120426098 commented:

"She is an Extrovert...and loveable type..many guys wud crave to have her cos she is a connection...y onle quy go knw ppl."

@Enhle also commented:

"You too every girl know you."

@Baspoody also commented:

"Please sir what do you really want in a girl."

@jemilahhaidar845 also said:

"Continue Mru will get married at 80 lol."

@SaloBabes also added:

"You keep meeting ladies everyday???? oh why."

