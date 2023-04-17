A TikTok video shows a very talented young man who built a mini-aeroplane with local materials

At the moment, more than 327k people have viewed his video, which shows when he made the aeroplane to fly

He has gained a lot of fans on TikTok, with many people rushing to the comments to call for him to be supported

A man who has a lot of technical skills has posted a video to show a mini-aeroplane he built.

In the short video seen on the TikTok handle of @ignatiusasabor, the man actually made the aeroplane to fly.

The skilful man shows how the aeroplane flies. Photo credit: TikTok/@ignatiusasabor.

Source: TikTok

In the 39 seconds video, the skilful man took the mini-aeroplane to a wide field where he test-flew it.

Man builds mini-aeroplane, paints it in green and white colours

When he got to the field, he placed the mini-aeroplane on the ground and within a few seconds, it took off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At first, it was flying at a low height before it fully took off and conquered the air at a much higher height.

The young man who built the aircraft painted it in a beautiful colour of green and white.

Many people who have seen the video are praising the man and calling him a genius.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mphow Parvo said:

"Nice landing, you are a pilot now."

@bdiame@case reacted:

"Africa has incredible talent."

@The terrible said:

"I thought he wanted to fly away with it."

@Aliiou Tamacinii Wane said:

"We still have to work on the lift."

@maybe said:

"Good morning, how are you doing? What engine are you using to do this?"

@user811671869297 reacted:

"Incredible talent of our Africa. congratulations to you guys."

"@jack green said:

"That work was incredible bro."

@Kenn Kenya said:

"Thank you for showing the complete video. When you start building supersonic jetliners, we will understand your journey. I wish you the best of luck."

@user9824209810973 said:

"You are a talented boy."

Man builds a wheelbarrow with engine

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man built a wheelbarrow and added an engine.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man showed how he rode the wheelbarrow in public.

Those who saw him were surprised and he was praised and called a genius.

Source: Legit.ng