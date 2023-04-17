"You Are a Pilot": Talented Man Builds Mini-Aeroplane With Local Items, He Makes it Fly in Viral TikTok Video
- A TikTok video shows a very talented young man who built a mini-aeroplane with local materials
- At the moment, more than 327k people have viewed his video, which shows when he made the aeroplane to fly
- He has gained a lot of fans on TikTok, with many people rushing to the comments to call for him to be supported
A man who has a lot of technical skills has posted a video to show a mini-aeroplane he built.
In the short video seen on the TikTok handle of @ignatiusasabor, the man actually made the aeroplane to fly.
In the 39 seconds video, the skilful man took the mini-aeroplane to a wide field where he test-flew it.
Man builds mini-aeroplane, paints it in green and white colours
When he got to the field, he placed the mini-aeroplane on the ground and within a few seconds, it took off.
At first, it was flying at a low height before it fully took off and conquered the air at a much higher height.
The young man who built the aircraft painted it in a beautiful colour of green and white.
Many people who have seen the video are praising the man and calling him a genius.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Mphow Parvo said:
"Nice landing, you are a pilot now."
@bdiame@case reacted:
"Africa has incredible talent."
@The terrible said:
"I thought he wanted to fly away with it."
@Aliiou Tamacinii Wane said:
"We still have to work on the lift."
@maybe said:
"Good morning, how are you doing? What engine are you using to do this?"
@user811671869297 reacted:
"Incredible talent of our Africa. congratulations to you guys."
"@jack green said:
"That work was incredible bro."
@Kenn Kenya said:
"Thank you for showing the complete video. When you start building supersonic jetliners, we will understand your journey. I wish you the best of luck."
@user9824209810973 said:
"You are a talented boy."
Man builds a wheelbarrow with engine
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man built a wheelbarrow and added an engine.
In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man showed how he rode the wheelbarrow in public.
Those who saw him were surprised and he was praised and called a genius.
