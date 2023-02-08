A clip capturing the interior of a mud house has gone viral and stirred massive reactions among netizens

The owner of the abode shared the clip in response to a netizen who enquired if he has a PS5 game console in it

A sneak peek of the mud house' interior showed its nice furniture and fitting as well as flat-screen TV

The popular saying that one shouldn't judge a book by its cover has been depicted in a viral video of a man's mud house.

Mud houses were buildings popular in the olden days but a man combined the old with the new way of constructing things.

The mud house has a beautiful interior. Photo Credit: @villagehotmen_dripgod

Source: TikTok

The man's show off of his mud house's interior was inspired by a netizen who remarked that the house would definitely not have a PS5.

He shared a short clip showing the interior of his mud house with fine furniture and fitting as well as lighting. The viral TikTok clip showed the moment he walked into the house shirtless.

The next scene showed him playing a PS5 on a flat-screen TV. Many netizens however doubted the video, arguing that he didn't completely show how he entered the mud house.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

big Twink ie / william said:

"Reminds me of it doesn't matter of whats on the outside but what's in the inside."

Jamie_England5. said:

"Walk through the door with the camera I ain’t believe that’s the same house."

Tw!zzy ric$ said:

"How come when you go in the house it’s not a mud house anymore and fully brick and white."

[InsertCoolNameHere] said:

"Can we see you enter the house first person view? It’s always you enter into a dark mud house and cut to an interior."

KASH DA ONLY LOVED ONE said:

"Bro house is the words never judge a book by its cover."

Drae said:

"True definition of don’t judge a book by its cover or it don’t matters what’s on the outside it’s the inside."

Jordan Rydzinski said:

"Prolly half the price to build but just as nice inside. probably really good insulation as well."

Man builds fine mud house with N1.3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a beautiful mud house.

The video, which lasted about 39 seconds, showed how the house was built from the foundation to the roofing.

TikTok users who were interested in owning such a house asked how much was spent on it, and Lawrance said it cost about N1.3 million (Ksh386,000). Lawrance said he does not use bricks because it costs less with mud.

Source: Legit.ng