“The Friend Is Her Guy”: Lady in ISI-Agwu Gives Electrifying Dance Moves, Abandons Calabash of Eggs

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young Nigerian lady made her wedding an entertaining one as she dazzled with her fast legwork while wearing a flat footwear
  • One of her friends in her "aso ebi" joined her on the dance floor and made the performance more enjoyable
  • Many people who watched the video on TikTok said that the lady really came prepared for the occasion

A beautiful young lady @babyagu3 has shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady held a basket in her hand as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Bride danced well/Lady with a calabash of eggs.
Wedding guests applauded the lady's moves. Photo source: @babyagu3

Her fast legwork on the bare floor got applause from the crowd. A lady's voice could especially be heard cheering her on.

The event's MC also kept praising the lady. At a point in the video, other people joined her on the open ground as they sprayed her money.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zaralawv said:

"When you get married to a TikToker."

Itzfjay said:

"Na only that her friend be her guy ooo others be standing like log of wood If i finally see husband ehn..."

_.valentina said:

"Wetin I go gain if I no like am. congratulations dear."

flourish said:

"If my wife no dance like this we go restart the occasion."

OMIi_EASY said:

"Just dey imagine how my own go be cos my own madness no be here."

onosoroezechrisro said:

"She drop egg for ground e no do her, she con comot her shoes oga get ready for happiness overload in ur marriage."

user6511235452665 said:

"Lol so sweet, when you marry a good dancer no dull moment aswear down!"

Curvy lady danced & impressed many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video of a curvy lady shared by @dj_ernie got many appreciating her physique. Some said that she is the epitome of African beauty.

The lady pressed her phone and danced effortlessly as a DJ performed. She rocked her waist gently with the consciousness that she was getting all the attention.

Woman in wrapper danced to Igbo song

In similar news, a young Nigerian man, @ekens_city, shared a short video showing the moment his mother danced in front of drummers and a crowd.

The man said his mother is such a wonderful dancer. In the video he shared, the woman infused great energy into her performance.

Source: Legit.ng

