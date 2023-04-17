“The Friend Is Her Guy”: Lady in ISI-Agwu Gives Electrifying Dance Moves, Abandons Calabash of Eggs
- A young Nigerian lady made her wedding an entertaining one as she dazzled with her fast legwork while wearing a flat footwear
- One of her friends in her "aso ebi" joined her on the dance floor and made the performance more enjoyable
- Many people who watched the video on TikTok said that the lady really came prepared for the occasion
A beautiful young lady @babyagu3 has shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.
In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady held a basket in her hand as she made popular TikTok dance moves.
Her fast legwork on the bare floor got applause from the crowd. A lady's voice could especially be heard cheering her on.
The event's MC also kept praising the lady. At a point in the video, other people joined her on the open ground as they sprayed her money.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
zaralawv said:
"When you get married to a TikToker."
Itzfjay said:
"Na only that her friend be her guy ooo others be standing like log of wood If i finally see husband ehn..."
_.valentina said:
"Wetin I go gain if I no like am. congratulations dear."
flourish said:
"If my wife no dance like this we go restart the occasion."
OMIi_EASY said:
"Just dey imagine how my own go be cos my own madness no be here."
onosoroezechrisro said:
"She drop egg for ground e no do her, she con comot her shoes oga get ready for happiness overload in ur marriage."
user6511235452665 said:
"Lol so sweet, when you marry a good dancer no dull moment aswear down!"
Curvy lady danced & impressed many
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video of a curvy lady shared by @dj_ernie got many appreciating her physique. Some said that she is the epitome of African beauty.
The lady pressed her phone and danced effortlessly as a DJ performed. She rocked her waist gently with the consciousness that she was getting all the attention.
Woman in wrapper danced to Igbo song
In similar news, a young Nigerian man, @ekens_city, shared a short video showing the moment his mother danced in front of drummers and a crowd.
The man said his mother is such a wonderful dancer. In the video he shared, the woman infused great energy into her performance.
