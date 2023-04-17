A young Nigerian lady made her wedding an entertaining one as she dazzled with her fast legwork while wearing a flat footwear

One of her friends in her "aso ebi" joined her on the dance floor and made the performance more enjoyable

Many people who watched the video on TikTok said that the lady really came prepared for the occasion

A beautiful young lady @babyagu3 has shared a short video of how she danced during her traditional wedding as she wore isi-agwu.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the lady held a basket in her hand as she made popular TikTok dance moves.

Wedding guests applauded the lady's moves. Photo source: @babyagu3

Her fast legwork on the bare floor got applause from the crowd. A lady's voice could especially be heard cheering her on.

The event's MC also kept praising the lady. At a point in the video, other people joined her on the open ground as they sprayed her money.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

zaralawv said:

"When you get married to a TikToker."

Itzfjay said:

"Na only that her friend be her guy ooo others be standing like log of wood If i finally see husband ehn..."

_.valentina said:

"Wetin I go gain if I no like am. congratulations dear."

flourish said:

"If my wife no dance like this we go restart the occasion."

OMIi_EASY said:

"Just dey imagine how my own go be cos my own madness no be here."

onosoroezechrisro said:

"She drop egg for ground e no do her, she con comot her shoes oga get ready for happiness overload in ur marriage."

user6511235452665 said:

"Lol so sweet, when you marry a good dancer no dull moment aswear down!"

