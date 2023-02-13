A lady has traveled several kilometers to the village just to find a professional to make a threaded hairstyle for her

She posted a video of when the hairstylist was attending to her and when she was done making the threaded hair

The video she posted on TikTok has attracted a lot of reactions from TikTok users who are admiring her hair

A lady has travelled from city to village in other to get her hair done by a good professional.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she even entered a canoe to be able to get to the village where the hairstylist is located.

She travelled from the city to the village to get her hair done. Photo credit: TikTok/@kinkycurlyafrica.

The short clip was posted on her handle @kinkycurlyafrica, and it shows when she finally located the stylist.

Lady locates woman in the village to make thread hair for her

She sat down and the woman patiently attended to her hair to give her the style she wanted.

She said she undertook the journey because she so much wanted to experience the threaded hair which some people consider to be local.

When she posted the final outcome of the hair session, many people on TikTok admired and showered her with praise.

Many of those who commented said they also like to make the same type of hairstyle. When she was asked if the hair is painful, she said it is not.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Magdalene said:

"I love doing it oooo."

@beignette commented:

Painful?? looking beautiful."

@theresa myers365 said:

"The best way to have healthy hair. I love it."

@prohetress Amara okeke said:

"You are more than a creative woman. More grace."

