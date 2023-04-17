Numerous reactions have trailed a trending video of a beautiful curvy lady having a nice dance time alone

The lady, identified as Liso, raised a leg and held her waist slightly as she danced with great confidence

Many people who watched the video gushed over her voluptuous figure as they hailed her performance

A tall curvy lady identified as Liso has caused a commotion on the social media platform TikTok, with her sizzling dance display.

Liso, in a TikTok video, sported a black long-sleeved dress and a white sneakers as she showcased her dance skill.

Liso danced with her waist. Photo Credit: @the_real_liso

Source: TikTok

The beautiful lady exuded great confidence as she performed a sweet dance with her broad waist. She held her waist slightly and raised a leg as a song played in the background.

She focused on her waist and then turned around for the camera. Her video, which lasted some seconds, has amassed over 600k views.

Many people gushed over her figure.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user1553951311451@Vivan001 said:

"Wow! indeed my grandfather never lied to me when he told me that beautiful ones are notyet been born."

Tino said:

"For God loved the whole world he blessed us with this type of women."

user6622200144008 said:

"I'll save all my energy for you tonight baby. I can't afford not to see you."

mazazasympathynot said:

"I'm only here for comments sweety nothing much You look so beautiful."

Pineapple said:

"Nice but I will not manage that I know my limits ! "

Vrababy@gmail.com said:

"Lord Have Mercy Queen Representing Baby Girl."

a.whole.bag.of.goodies said:

"As soon as you turned around I was like "Yohhhhhhhhhhhhh."

chichi said:

"Some they are paying a lot for BBL yet us Southern Africa we are just blessed."

Source: Legit.ng