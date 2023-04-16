A Nigerian lady has revealed how she ended up as a train driver after studying mass communication in school

The beautiful lady shared photos of herself driving a train and many netizens were intrigued by her story

Reacting to the photos, some people also pleaded with her to guide them on how she became a train driver

A beautiful Nigerian train driver has caused a frenzy online after sharing photos of herself on duty.

The young lady, Somaga Tonia, recently graduated from school with a degree in mass communication.

Mass communication graduate becomes train driver

Source: Twitter

However, shortly after graduating, she drifted away from her course of study and learnt how to drive trains.

She shared photos of herself on the job and revealed to netizens that she studied mass communication.

"Studied mass communication. Currently a train driver", she wrote.

Social media reactions

Lemon Bane said:

"I have never entered a train b4 not to talk of driving one. Is there a school for train driving I can apply?"

Darmmy Nimi stated:

"Quick question. Do you drive the train home after working hours and bring it back in the morning."

Iphymbah commented:

"Congratulations hun, I'd like to also be a female train driver someday, I'm currently driving Coaster bus, and I want more."

Elias reacted:

"Where all this fine girls de always hide.. e nogo bad I u teach me how to drive train sha, how u see m?"

Nsano added:

"Did you train for it? How did you get into it, how tedious is training, is it anything like driving a car?"

