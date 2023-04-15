A surprised mother has shared a hilarious video of her cute little son shaving his hair with a clipper at home

The woman got shocked when she entered the living room to see the little boy shaving his hair by himself

Reacting to the video shared via TikTok, netizens penned down hilarious comments and commended the kid

A little boy has gone viral on TikTok after showing off his unexpected barbing skills.

In a video shared by his mother @cheerfulkangarooformum, the little boy was spotted giving himself a haircut.

Toddler gives himself a haircut Photo credit: @cheerfulkangarooformum

Source: TikTok

The cute child firmly held a clipper in the video and shaved off one part of his hair as his mother watched in awe

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it funny as they recounted their experiences with toddlers. However, some others commended the kid for a good job.

Social media reactions

@nickkossykossy said:

"Just let him finish coz there's no saving that hair."

@user981840187902 wrote:

"Abeg no disturb this handsome Barber. The guy save cost."

@2704koki said:

"Am going for the Bold look like or not adorable."

@bannyme1 wrote:

"Big notice do not disturb. We shall cry together mama."

@constyb3 said:

"Aww leave him to make artificial baldness."

@mercyjohnson015 added:

"Just keep the video for him for future sake."

Watch the video below:

Little boy handles clipper like a pro

Source: Legit.ng