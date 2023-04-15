A lovely video of a toddler singing passionately inside the bathroom has stunned netizens on TikTok

In the short clip, the little boy's mother heard the sound of his voice and traced him to the bathroom

The talented child used a bar of soap as a microphone while showcasing his singing talent in the bathroom

A cute kid has kept netizens in awe after his video surfaced on popular video-sharing app, TikTok.

In the video, the talented child grabbed a bar of soap which he used as a microphone while showcasing his singing talent.

Toddler sings in bathroom Photo credit: @sdgee

Source: TikTok

The adorable video showed the kid singing with a great and melodious voice which kept his mother and all viewers in awe.

As soon as he saw his mother enter the bathroom, the child smiled sweetly at his mother and continued his show.

Social media reactions

@stephienov said:

"What was he singing? aww so cute."

@biggredd52 reacted:

"Aawweeeee I don’t know what song he singing but he hitting that high note."

@sherryberryferry noted:

"He said can you mind your business please. He is so adorable."

@power2theppl26 noted:

"Please! I wish I new what he was saying! He's smirking I wanna be in on it too."

@berolinmejia remarked:

"Hajajaaa God bless this little boy. Love him. He is so cute."

@jaque_spaleena01 added:

"Oh, he is definitely feeling himself. He said let me break it on down for yah."

@luvher_1ne noted:

"I really want to know what song he was singing! sounds like a jam!"

@patriciahamilton344 remarked:

"Love it, he was hitting a high note, there's a bright future waiting for him, keep him safe, in that short moment, there were several expressions."

@goddessofall444 reacted:

"My mama would have interrupted that moment to discuss the water runnin & who AINT paying for it."

Watch the video below:

Little boy sings with incredible voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian boy with amazing singing talent has been making headlines on social media platforms.

This is coming shortly after the talented kid stood boldly in the presence of people to sing a Christian song. His amazing voice warmed hearts as they all watched him sing passionately while filming the moment.

Netizens are in awe over the boy's great voice. Some have advised that his guardians take his talent seriously.

Source: Legit.ng