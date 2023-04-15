A short video posted on TikTok shows a talented mad man performing a sweet dance in a motor park

In the video which has been viewed more than 685k times on TikTok, a beautiful young lady joined him to dance

The man delivered sweet and electrifying dance steps as the lady stood in front of him and danced nicely too

A mad man who performed an electrifying dance in public has gone viral and become popular on TikTok.

In a sweet video posted by @beabliss1, the man danced happily and enthusiastically in a motor park.

The lady danced with the mad man in a motor park. Photo credit: TikTok/@beabliss1.

Source: TikTok

The video lasted just 20 seconds, but those were enough for the man to show the dancing skills he possessed.

Lady goes viral after dancing with a mad man

One interesting aspect of the video was when a young lady dressed in tight, black leggings joined the man to dance.

After she saw how well the man could dance, the lady jumped into the dance floor with much energy and joy.

She sprayed the man with some money, but then she joined the dance in earnest, shaking her flexible body in a sweet way.

Both of them stood at the back of a parked Siena car and danced joyfully. Those who have seen the video are praising the lady for dancing with the man and making him happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Fantastic Adeshina said:

"I followed you bcos of this video. God will make you happy as you make this man happy for that moment."

@nastyfunny78 commented:

"Please keep helping this baba, don't just be using him, please."

@smartfred5 said:

"Nice one thank for making the man happy."

@Mia.angela reacted:

"You supposed to hug him na."

@Beauty Goddess said:

"Oh my goodness emotional joy of happiness."

@Men reacted:

"I observed you gave him some distance."

@Boski_Money asked:

"How can you live your house and dance with mad man."

@blonszy said:

"You get mind ooooooo."

Bride uses waist to dance like Shakira

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful bride performed a nice dance during her wedding.

In a short clip that went viral on TikTok, the lady danced to Egwu Ndi Oma by Flavour.

The way she shook her waist made her popular and attracted the admiration of dance lovers.

Source: Legit.ng