An Okada man was greatly entertained after a beautiful lady stood before him and danced in a spectacular way

The Okada man was silently sitting on his bike and waiting for passengers when the slim lady showed up beside him

As the lady danced, the biker kept watching and enjoying the performance in the video that has gone viral

A sweet TikTok video shows the moment a beautiful lady publicly danced to entertain an Okada man.

Dressed in a native wrapper around her waist and a shower cap on her head, the lady made dancing look easy.

The Okada man watched and enjoyed the entertaining dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@edithimonikhe.

Source: TikTok

The short video showed the Okada man on his bike waiting for passengers when the lady arrived with her entertainment.

Beautiful lady dances to entertain Okada man

She touched the Okada man gently before starting her dance. The man kept quiet and watched with an approving smile on his face.

The lady is surely a very good dancer as she executed interesting and sterling moves.

When she was done, she touched the Okada man again, as if to ask him if he was entertained by her performance.

TikTok users found the video very interesting and took to the comment section to say kind things about the lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@debby_ice01 said:

"Omo the bike man don reach heaven."

@Delove commented:

"He has charming eyes."

@_Bonita_ reacted:

"The bike man smiles."

@Abena said:

"He’s in love with you."

@MS.NELSON said:

"You really need to teach me these steps ooh."

@winner valentine commented:

"You go borrow me this your suit."

@Uc Nation D Nation said:

"Imagination wan kill me oooo."

@Dorathy Donald reacted:

"Make the bike man no come sleep for bike ooo."

@OBIANUJU commented:

"You are super talented my love."

@tessy said:

"He's blushing, I hope he doesn't stop riding Okada soon."

Source: Legit.ng