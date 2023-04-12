A video of the new house a man recently built has stirred thousands of reactions on TikTok, as many praised him

The viral clip captured almost all the processes that went into the building construction before the finished project was shown

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for using his money for a laudable project

A Nigerian man on TikTok and his wife have gone online to share a video of the house he started and completed to great taste.

At the beginning of the video shared by @de_xuccessful was a newly cleared piece of land. Successive shots in the TikTok clip captured different phases of the projects.

Many congratulated the man and his wife. Photo source: @de_xuccessful

Source: TikTok

House with expensive decor

After the house was roofed, the interior decor of the project started. At the completion of the house, the building's compound was interlocked. A significant part of the flooring was painted red.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The man's name was also printed on the marbles in the compound. Inside his bathroom was an expensive shower compartment. His wife celebrated with him.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daprettiest said:

"Congratulations."

user4480968931529 said:

"Congratulations e nor easy."

Mï Rå415 said:

"I tap my own blessings congratulations dear."

bhadgirlie said:

"Congratulations I can’t wait to use this sound soon God be praised."

vicky_bankz123 said:

"Congratulations my people see the way I de smile ….More to come my babies."

orji faithful said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

Another family celebrates new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @allen_aoo, went online to share the blessings God gave her and her family. The lady showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

Young man builds house

In other news, a young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.

Source: Legit.ng