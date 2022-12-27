A Nigerian girl who showed she was enjoying herself over a can of Fanta made many people laugh online

While sipping her drink, the kid told people that she is relishing in great enjoyment and not playing like others

Among those who reacted to her video were those who said that she is behaving like kids who do not worry about bills

A beautiful Nigerian girl who is relatively popular online has stirred massive reactions on TikTok as she showed how much she was enjoying her soft drink.

In a video that has gone viral, the kid with a perfect set of teeth told people that she is enjoying the life of her head.

A Nigerian girl who was enjoying her soft drink told people to keep playing. Photo source: TikTok/@zainabjaffa

Source: UGC

Kid enjoyed herself

She said:

"Enjoyment wan kill me. Dey play."

Many people who reacted to her video wondered what was in her drink to make her so excited with happiness.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 500 comments with over 37,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

gloriaandrew33 said:

"Just dey play, school go soon start."

Brighton said:

"Be like dis Fanta get alcohol."

tessyabbey7 said:

"Why you no go enjoy, you dey pay rent abi you dey buy food??"

Umusumayyah1 said:

"Set awon zero worry, no bill to pay playing is right choice darling."

Ramorney said:

"This voice be like pawpaw voice."

ladypatra7 said:

"Baby enjoy now ooo because school go soon start my dear

Edmund favour said:

"I like this her teeth features I just love the girl."

Shakone Tracey said:

"Team don't worry, no bill pay no buy food cry when they are hungry."

Source: Legit.ng