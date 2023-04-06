A boy who saw that it was snowing abroad looked out of his parents' window and referred to it as garri

The child's father quickly corrected him and said garri is not so white, but the boy was unconvinced

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video said his parents must have etched garri on his memory

A Nigerian kid abroad saw snow falling from the window of their house in a video shared by @bk1omoolusho. He pointed at the snow and called it garri. His father expressed surprise.

After correcting the kid by telling him it was snow, the child repeated the wrong name and still said garri. The father became frustrated and said:

"What kind thing is this? I told you to stop calling it garri. Is garri this white?"

The little boy abroad watched as snow fell. Photo source: @bk1omoolusho

Kid calls snow garri

Many people who watched the kid's video funnily said the boy must have been drinking garri right from when he was a newborn.

A part of the clip's caption read:

"Garri is a saviour..."

Watch the video below:

The video has been getting comments and likes from netizens. At the time of this report, it had over 600 comments and more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tolulope.oloko said:

"Una don traumatize this boy with garri."

@akindele1516 said:

"How much garri has been fed to the baby?"

@___SEUN GIRLFRIEND said:

"Nah garri he drink from baby."

@AFRISIAN said:

"All he can see is garri, baba! Explain…"

@Floyd said:

"Let the boy taste the snow oo.. Him will be convinced it's not garri."

@The Fabstouch said:

"Young man no gree ooo. You cant tell him otherwise."

@TheFriendYouWishYouHad said:

"He looked at you like 'what are you saying, daddy?! This is garri!'."

@mudb0y_kuthie said:

"Start adding onion to lil bro garri abeg, make him take dey see better day ahead."

@Vasilis Onwuaduegbo said:

"Wahala Give him garri to drink, his eye will clear."

@Broken heart said:

"Omo this boy mama don drink Garri taya during her pregnancy."

@Tawari Edwin said:

"Chaiii…… garri wey dey fall from sky."

@gracelingal said:

"You need to understand dis boy he is seeing an ice block and he wanted to drink garri."

@C said:

"He thinks garri can fall from the sky in this economy?"

@KING EGBEMI said:

"He would have called it ice cream but you always feed him with garri."

