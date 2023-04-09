A man who was given the opportunity to shop for free within a specified timeframe packed many bottles of Hennessy

After his shopping, the person who gave him the opportunity was surprised at the expensive drinks the person picked

Many TikTokers who reacted to the shopping video said that the man possibly had the intention to resell the items

A video shared by @eviana_gh captured the moment a man was surprised by the cart of a person who was given the opportunity to shop for free.

@eviana_gh claimed that the free shopping experience was organised by Okay FM radio station. The TikTok account said that the shopper packed 15 bottles of Hennessy during the shopping.

Many people were surprised by the man's shopping. Photo source: @eviana_gh

Source: TikTok

Man and bottles of Hennessy

Many people, including a supermarket attendant, were surprised by the expensive items. According to Drinks NG, a bottle of Hennessy XO Luminous (70cl) goes for N151,000.

TikTokers who reacted to the video said that the person possibly had a shop where he hoped to sell the items.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 70 comments with more than 12,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OHEMAA CRITICAL said:

"Post the guy who picked the Hennessy err."

Ziggy said:

"He go sell am when he gets home, ebi money that."

Akudo Nwafor said:

"Dats greed, make dem no pay for am."

nana agyei said:

"No bi small money oo."

Charity said:

"Fit be say e get shop."

yesnaco_security wondered:

"If u can’t pay why do u throw the challenge?"

hagarocansey648 said:

"That was my thought ooo, would target the expensive wine and the black and red label, will surely get a buyer."

Man got free powerbank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian content creator, @mrbluemax, shared a video of his encounter with a stranger in a shopping mall as he gave him a task.

He told the stranger that he would get him whatever he could draw in five seconds. As the countdown began, the man set down and drew a power bank and he got the same thing for free.

Man gave lady free shopping opportunity

In similar news, a man made another video that captured the moment he approached a lady in a supermarket and asked her to shop for free.

He told the lady that whatever items she could fit into her cart in 30 seconds were all hers. The lady was excited.

Source: Legit.ng