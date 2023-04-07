A young man who was approached to draw anything he wanted for free completed a sketch in five seconds

After he was able to sketch out a power bank, he was taken to an accessories shop to get the accessory for the sum of N15,000

Many people who watched the video on TikTok said that they would have drawn expensive gadgets

A Nigerian content creator, @mrbluemax, has shared a video of his encounter with a stranger in a shopping mall as he gave him a task.

He told the stranger that he would get him whatever he could draw in five seconds. As the countdown began, the man set down and drew a power bank.

The man was able to draw a power bank quickly in five seconds. Photo source: @mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

Man drew power bank

The man's speed surprised many people. After he was done with the sketch, the man took him to an accessory shop and paid N15,000 for a 20,000MaH power bank he chose.

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would have drawn something more expensive, like an iPhone.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olowo~Pel said:

"Na to draw iPhone 14 pro max. You go run."

RICH CELEB said:

"Nah c400 Benz I go draw."

Victorcalebb said:

"If you see me no try ask me o because I go draw car."

Proctor said:

"If I no draw helicopter Mai knw wetin cus am."

Samuel Gbolahan said:

"Omo na to draw iphone Normally."

Mr.brainny said:

"If i no draw 14pro max mk I die."

user9691964418302 said:

"Me i go just draw plasma big one."

Carter said:

"Bro nah your brother be this nah se u dey whine me ni."

Emmjaywirewire said:

"The way i go take draw iphone 14 pro max this people go dey beg nii."

Son Of Samuel said:

"Come try me in Ghana, I'll draw 14 promax and MacBook with 3 seconds."

