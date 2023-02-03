A Nigerian man living in Lagos has shared a very luxurious apartment that he pays more than N1m every year

The man gave a detailed tour of the three-bedroom house as people marvelled at his artwork decorations

Among many who reacted to the video of the apartment were TikTokers who said the apartment is worth more in other areas

A talented Nigerian TikTok creator, @walesmorqan, who does vox pop videos asked a Lagos resident how much he pays for his apartment yearly.

When the man told him N1.180m, the content creator asked him to give a tour of the house for people to see.

Many people loved how his house looked. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Luxurious rented apartment in Lagos

The house which is located in the Awoyaya area of the state is a three-bedroom flat plus a studio room. The man's apartment is filled with artwork. He said his wife should be thanked for them.

A part of the house had artificial flowers hanging from its POP ceiling. @walesmorqan was impressed by his interior decor.

Watch the video below:

As of the time time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 33,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Scarlett said:

"The moment I saw the flowers i automatically knew he had a female acquaintance who designed the house."

Chisom Samuel said:

"My room for Agege na only N60k yearly.. i believe say i go reach their level."

clair Becky 456 said:

"That apartment mad oo."

37threads_ng said:

"Where in Lagos??? I need this kind of apartment."

Gabby.042 said:

"Lol that should be more than 1.8m well depending on location though."

Damii said:

"Wait, 1.1M??? That appt is worth 2M in Abuja."

Kemisola said:

"This guy just break my heart you don marry."

T love said:

"How can I make money because as I dey like this sapa dey my body. Please Ooh."

Source: Legit.ng