A young man who spent millions of naira on Rolls Royce Cullinan has shown it off in a trending video

The man walked to the luxury car and opened its door so people could see the beautiful and cozy interior

Many people congratulated him and expressed admiration for the Rolls Royce, while a person wanted to know what he does for a living

A young man, @ahumadake123, has taken to TikTok to show off his Rolls Royce Cullinan in a viral video. He captured the moment he entered the car.

The car was parked in a house compound. After settling on the driver's seat, the young man made a finger sign to show off.

People marvelled at his achievement. Photo source: @ahumadake123

Man and his Rolls Royce Cullinan

The car seats are red. Everything in the interior, as expected of a Rolls Royce car, was classy. According to CarBuzz, the price of the car is between $348,500 (N162,052,500) - $382,000 (N177,630,000).

Many young people in the man's comment section were amazed by his ride. They wished to have the same car.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Vanity said:

"Bless your boy."

2G Glory said:

"Good God bless you bro."

bennyfunds said:

"I tap from your grace."

Franklin said:

"Do u need a car maintenance or person to deh wash am."

chibuikesamuel933 said:

"Na Rolls ooh."

Nana Quadwo Stunner said:

"THE BOYS ARE TOTALLY OKAY."

Nzube asked?

"What do you do bro."

jameslastborn6 said:

"I tap from your grace."

Alabi Tedson said:

"Lord; Cullinan."

