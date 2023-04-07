A Chimpanzee who was close to dying but was rescued by a kind zoologist has warmed hearts with his show of appreciation.

In the viral video, the Chimpanzee who was so happy and appreciative of the support he got from humans went and hugged a particular woman among them

The Chimpanzee's joy was so visible in the way he moved around, portraying that he could not contain his joy from the help that he got

An old Chimpanzee named Wounda who was almost close to death when he was rescued by a human zoologist has shown warm appreciation.

In the video on Instagram, the Chimpanzee went to hug an animal activist who he must have identified as central to his recovery.

Emotional Chimpanzee hugs helper.

Wounda relocated

According to Wealth who also reported the story of Wounda, he was relocated to Tchindzoulou Island where he now lived.

Wealth shared the story on Instagram with the following captions:

"Wounda, a chimpanzee who was close to dying when she was found, was nurses back to a healthy life! After regaining her strength, she was relocated to Tchindzoulou Island. Upon her release, Wounda shared an emotional hug with renowned animal activist Jane Goodall before exploring her new home."

Legit.ng noted that the story of Wounda was first reported 5 years ago but the humanity in it will continue to be evergreen.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video had gathered 100,000 likes on Instagram with more than 3000 comments.

@wilkinsontraining reacted:

"This makes me happy, but also sad for all the other caged animals. Bitter sweet for sure."

@danthevalley said:

"Bro is out of the matrix."

@karvekhan wrote:

"I've seen all day. So much. Literally the best post happening these days."

@ankit_cfc also commented:

"Who's cutting onions?"

@blacklipink also reacted:

"The buddy behind her hating he aint get a hug."

@mike.somm also wrote:

"You can feel the gratitude and love through the video. That's crazy lol."

@Jjesse._.rose also said:

"Why she aint hug our niggas dou."

