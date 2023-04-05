A young man stood at his school's gate and did a comparison of cars students and lecturers drive

He recorded some fine cars as they drove into campus and noted that those whips belong to students

However, when another multi-coloured whip appeared at the gate, the student's reaction got many talking

A student burst into laughter after sighting a multi-coloured car appear at the campus gate.

The student, @richiejay49, stood some distance from the school gate where he made a video of cars coming in and identified who owns which.

The student compared other students' cars with those of academics. Photo Credit: @richiejay49

About three nice cars passed by and the young man claimed that they belonged to fellow students.

Next, was a car which had two colours and the youth laughed, suggesting that it belongs to a lecturer.

Mixed reactions trailed his TikTok video as people who seemed familiar with the owner of the car gave out a name.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@oluyinkaaa said:

"The lecture in the modest car might be comfortable enough to buy any of the fancy cars but will rather spend his money on something more meaningful."

@Grace said:

"No b Alayande be this, I know the person wey get the car."

@nokutendamutsamba said:

"Headmaster's car."

@Oluwadamilola said:

"My school my school I sabi the owner of the car, but I no go talk."

@Amicable said:

"My school you no fit carry car enter sef ,the oppression too much for lecturers then don stop am."

@Tunex said:

"Shey Honda baby boy wa Kere nii, I know one big boy wey get Benz con get clean baby boy join."

@taofeeqafolabi said:

"Shey no be my former college of education be this Emmanuel Alayande college of education."

@janewatts19 said:

"Lecture this one fine self come law department come see lectures car."

Nigerian student compares his car with that of lecturers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had done a comparison between his car and his lecturers'.

In a short video that went viral, the man showed a car with a severely damaged bumper. Moving on, he filmed a very old Mercedes Benz.

Almost all the cars he recorded were ones made in the 1990s. Stretching his hand towards his Lexus at the edge of the park, he unlocked it. He sarcastically said:

"Thank God for education."

Many people in the young man's comment section said the old cars he filmed looked exactly like their lecturers'.

