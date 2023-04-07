A video of a Nigerian boy who was participating in the bottle flipping challenge has gone viral on Tiktok

In the viral video, the boy was in a contest with another kid but he took all the attention of the spectators because he was good at flipping bottles

The little boy did the flipping bottle challenge so effortlessly that the onlookers could not help but appreciate him out of excitement

A TikTok video of a Nigerian boy who was flipping without missing any attempt has caught many people's attention.

In the video, the boy who appeared to be enjoying it was all smiles as most of his flipping bottle attempts were accurate.

Precocious little boy flips bottle accurately.

Precocious young boy

He was not competing alone, there was also a little boy who appeared to almost be of similar age to the young boy but he was not as successful at flipping as the precocious one.

Many people were gathered in the shared clip to watch the boys but only the one who was accurately flipping his bottle took most of the attention.

The audience were so marveled by the boy's ingenuity that they gave out loud fillers out of excitement.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 5000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by stardance10boy below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@slmbeauty reacted:

"Na zlatan pikin be there is nothing wey you won tell me."

@awokoyakazeem wrote:

"If food was involved this boy go finish the food o."

@petitbenolt said:

"U guys are calling him small boy this guy senior my grandparents."

@Henry swift also commented:

"Your grace will come when you are patient and happy."

Man flips bottle multiple times without missing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who joined the flipping bottle challenge has surprised many people with his incredible skills.

In a Facebook video shared by @Hymardavid, the man flipped a small bottle five times in a row without missing.

The video also was captured in a way that indicated that the man was in a competition with his friend which included picking a piece of cash whenever anyone flipped the bottle correctly.

Source: Legit.ng