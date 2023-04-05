A young man who was competing with his friend to flip bottle and did it incredibly well has gone viral on Facebook

In the viral video, the man flipped a small bottle effortlessly more than five times and picked some money thereafter

The man also showed that he did not need to break a sweat to participate in the challenge that is considered hard to replicate successively

A young man who joined the flipping bottle challenge has surprised many people with his incredible skills

In a Facebook video shared by Hymar David, the man flipped a small bottle five times in a row without missing.

The video also was captured in a way that indicated that the man was in a competition with his friend which included picking a piece of cash whenever anyone flipped the bottle correctly.

Small bottle factor

Many social media users who saw the video were utterly shocked that one could flip the bottle effortlessly for that amount of time.

Someone also noticed that it was because it was a small bottle that was why it was easy for the man.

Watch the video as shared by Hymar David below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Matt Anthony reacted:

"Make he meet Zlatan for the final."

Daniel Wuche wrote:

"The technique is making sure the water goes up the bottle as it spins, then gravity pulls it back to the bottom of the bottom after the last spin. It puts all the weight at the bottom enabling it to stand."

Alexander Chukwuemeka said:

"Money wey I for pack run. Him dey mad."

Adegbesan Twhy commented:

"I think its easier to land short bottles, they should use Eva abeg lol."

Murad Usman also reacted:

"I thought its turn by turn, and after every flip the next person plays. This particular system no fair now."

Little Boy Kills Bottle Flip Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that children can exhibit extraordinary traits even as toddlers. They can nail challenges that some adults may find difficult.

The bottle flip challenge has been popular on social media for a few years now. challenge involves holding a plastic bottle with its content and then flipping it to make it land perfectly on its bottom.

It sometimes takes a few tries before anyone perfects a shot. However, in this video, this 2-year-old was in a seamstress's shop when he decided to try the bottle flip challenge.

