It was an emotional moment for a man and his son as they got to see each other for the first time in decades

For undisclosed reasons, both father and his grown offspring have not met since he was a little child

In a heartwarming video on social media, the two men let it all out and wept like babies as they hugged tightly

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A grown man and his father shed tears like kids following their reunion after years of being apart.

Their reunion clip shared by The Marriage Mindset on TikTok went viral and elicited mixed reactions.

Father and son reunited. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@themarriagemindset_)

Source: UGC

As the young man got closer to his father, he burst into tears. His father soon joined him in crying as they got closer before locking in a tight embrace.

It is reported that the two have not set eyes on each other since the young man was a child. As they hugged, the lad's little daughter held on to him as she appeared on the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was at that point that he lifted her up and introduced her to his father.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ms.HeavyDutyCutie said:

"It is moments like this that is just priceless but if you look at the little generation at the bottom she’s holding on to her father’s leg."

Manush said:

"Some fathers are dead. some of us cant do this. all you people if ur parentes are alive go and hug them, tell em how much you love them.

"Be4 its l8."

Blackpanther said:

"Man my father refuse to except I’m his child even after the blood test was done 27 years ago this hurt me in so many different ways."

Harry Hillier said:

"The boy inside the man is crying his heart out like the little boy when he left. He has been there all his life waiting to come."

Gingerly Glo & Co said:

"Take notice how important it is to have a father. Parents please stay in your kids lives even if you break up."

Boy cries as he reunites with his father after 12 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had shed tears as he reunited with his father after 12 years.

The duo have been apart for years and the caring father decided to plan a surprise visit to see his son.

In a video shared online by @okutey1, the young boy was being led to an office where his father stood to wait for him. He wasn't aware of his father's visit and he walked to the office with the intention of doing something else.

Source: Legit.ng