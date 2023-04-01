A hilarious video of a Nigerian father getting irritated by his son's loud voice has kept many in stitches

In the video, his son was singing in the kitchen in a very loud tone that echoed all over the house

The furious father was turned off by the tone of his voice and he quickly told him off and sent him to his room

Parents always root for their children no matter how talented or talentless they are.

Oftentimes, when a child showcases his/her talent at home, the parents usually hype and praise the child to the high heavens.

Nigerian dad tackles son Photo credit: @_nuelayo

Source: TikTok

Despite this, human nature still has a way of making parents bored and out of touch with their children's gifts especially when it becomes repetitive.

A Nigerian father had no choice but to show his angry side after hearing his son sing loudly at home.

The young man was cooking in the kitchen when he got an inspiration to sing his heart out. He had a very high pitch and decided to alert his entire family with it.

As he was singing, his father came into view. He looked annoyed and irritated not by the song but by the sound of his son's voice.

He quickly used his hand and gestured that he should take himself to the room as no one was stopping him from giving his rendition.

"Ahn ahn, go to your room nau. Go to your room. Nobody is stopping you", he said.

Social media reactions

@Talented Tölü wrote:

"He does exactly like my step grandpa."

@Pre Ye commented:

"Nobody is stopping u but shaa go to ur room."

@Goshen Dotun wrote:

"I get this everytime."

@emmydee commented:

"Say na go to your room."

@PRECIOUS commented:

"Go to your room."

@JHENNYB wrote:

"U too dey shout for daddy's ear."

@Lola.thonia wrote:

"You too go to your room now @_nuelayo."

@DatOgal Ade said:

"He was like 'ahn ahn."

@Oketa Oyindamola IG Account said:

"Pop man."

@user100477329010 commented:

"This just happened to me."

@Bupshakia wrote:

"Na really make u go ya room u sabi do too much."

@Carl_Edmund said:

"Saw him yesterday, I'll tell him to send you to Cotonou biko."

@prettydamsel said:

"You wan give the man high blood pressure."

@Scarlet Emerald said:

"E reach make he tire na✪. That was so high."

@Neeja commented:

"Your voice dey scratch pupsy ear."

@Badgee_Mosh wrote:

"Why your dad be like all this corrupt politicians like this.?"

Watch the video below:

Funny father plays prank on daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young father, @kwasi_optional, has played an expensive prank on his daughter to get how she would react, and people could not stop talking about it. While in the room, the man acted like the coke he drank poisoned him. @kwasi_optional screamed before "slumping" onto the bed.

With a camera set to capture the kid's reaction, the kid beat her dad for some time, telling him to wake up and play with her. When the father did not budge, she left him on the bed without thinking he may be dead and got off the camera.

She laughed when she took a peek at his eyeballs. People said that she was innocent and did not know about death.

Source: Legit.ng