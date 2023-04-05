An intriguing video of a married man chasing his wife's car on the street has gotten a lot of netizens talking

The man forgot his phone in his wife's car and upon realising it, started running towards the moving car

His wife however saw him running and intentionally ignored him for a few seconds before stopping the car

A video of a man pursuing his wife who drove off with his phone inside the car has caused a frenzy online.

The funny wife made a video of her husband chasing the car and waving her down to get his phone.

Man chases wife's car to get phone Photo credit: @bighomieblocks

Source: Instagram

She eventually stopped for her husband to catch up with her, but insisted on not handing over the phone to him.

When he came to the driver's side of the car, he stated that he forgot the phone in her car and needs it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She resisted and protested as to why he had to chase her just to get the phone. She lamented that she was just going to the store and he could have waited.

He wasn't having it and tried forcing himself through the car window to get the phone. His wife also attempted to drive away when he climbed unto the car but she was forced to stop when he jumped down.

Social media reactions

@i_saddity commented:

"And that right there is all I need to know."

@poshcouture1 said:

"If I'm hiding something was a person."

@Ivlup_yon5 commented:

"Them divorce papers would have been flying out the window."

@trul3y_m3 wrote:

"Honey, if he's running after that phone like this, you need to give home that phone drive off and never return."

@whiskeytoppedtequila said:

"Ummm you might want a new husband."

@bl3ss3d_b3yond_ wrote:

"That man job might be calling."

@theambersavage wrote:

"Yea, gone start planning your new life sis.. Cause it's something LETHAL in that phone."

@ialiengirli commented:

"His actions spoke extremely loud."

@allaboutchiquita wrote:

"He cheat cheating."

@jaye_iie commented:

"He's cheating."

@southbeachroca said:

"Say "I'm cheating" without saying "I'm cheating"

@canvas200 wrote:

"As usual, yall gaslight the issue of cheating. Well, that's very passive-aggressive of her. Secondly, he could be waiting on his job, someone sick, a elderly parent, or just wanna holla with one of his buddies. Finally, most of the time, it's the only phone you have in the house these days. Here yall go crying for divorce. I would do the same thing. My ex lives in another state with my kids, and i talk to them every single day, in fact, a couple of times a day. Smh."

@justk_roc511 wrote:

"She should have kept driving around, let Mr.Bookman get some much needed exercise."

@kaylovesplants commented:

"He's cheating real bad."

@lyton_redbottles wrote:

"Has to be more than cheating, probably planning your death after he found the life insurance."

@toxic_chatterbox wrote:

"Real talk? she would want her phone. Stop playing and give the man his phone. Now, who among you would not want your phone.?"

Watch the video below:

Husband shocked after overhearing wife's conversation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman shocked her husband after he overheard her conversation with a friend.

Apparently, the young wife was gisting with a friend about men, and in the process, she dragged her husband. She referred to her husband as a 'devil' while disclosing how she always watches him with her side eye.

Her husband was surprised to hear her conversation and he quickly interrupted. As soon as she saw her husband, she fled the scene.

Source: Legit.ng