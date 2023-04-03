A Nigerian man has shared the outrageous bill his tailor sent to him that discouraged him from doing business with the fellow

The tailor sent him a bill of N225k as the total cost to sew a single babbar riga attire and stunned many people

The man said he did not bother to ask for the cost of sewing a babbar riga because the tailor is a close pal

A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after releasing the bill his tailor sent him for a single babbar riga.

Gimba Kakanda, via his verified Twitter handle, shared his chat with the tailor while responding to another netizen who advised him to buy a Wamball kaftan.

In the chat, the tailor gave the breakdown as N190k for the clothes, N30k for sewing, N35k for the cap, making it a total of N255k.

The tailor submitted by telling the man how it is an honour doing business with him. The man was not moved by such pleasantries and took to his heels. He wrote:

"The last time a tailor gave me this bill for a single Babbar riga, I didn’t go back to the slaughterhouse again. He’s been leaving me missed calls since then."

Following up on his tweet in the comment section, he wrote about the tailor:

"Because he’s my guy, I didn’t even bother to ask for the cost of producing a babbar riga. I actually expected half the price because it was my first time patronizing him."

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Ibrahim09680538 said:

"He knows your capability."

@suleimansaeed2 said:

"For just one set of Babbar riga and a cap?"

@Hazafaresources said:

"It’s indeed an honor doing business with you Sir."

@iam_leeman said:

"When I'm not madd. 225k on top 1 outfit! Something I cant wear to 3diff occasions."

@ShugabanR said:

"He might mistake you for a senator."

@el_bonga said:

"Tela yaja kaya yace “it’s an honour doing business with you.”

@jibreelKhalil said:

"Kai kai kai!!!. What?? This is enough to change my wardrobe aswear."

