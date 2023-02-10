A mother who gave birth to twin babies has pierced the nose of one of them in a bid to be able to tell them apart

The woman posted a video on Thursday, February 9 to show the nose ring she uses to recognise one of the twins

Some TikTok users are however against the idea as they say a mum is supposed to know her children effortlessly

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a mother who pierced the nose of one of her twin babies.

The mother posted a video on TikTok on Thursday, February 9 to show the nose ring she put on one of the twin babies who are both girls.

The mother pierced Kimberly's nose to tell her apart from Kendra. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @bae_favvy1, the mother said she pierced the girl's nose so that she would be able to tell her apart from her sister.

Video of a mother who pierced the nose of her baby

She was responding to a question from some of her followers who wanted to know how she tells the twins apart since they so much look alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mother left the nose of one of the twins unpierced. The baby whose nose was pierced is named Kimberly while the other is named Kendra.

While some people said they like the ring, others said the child was too small to have a pierced nose and ring.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@martinsqueengenev said:

"Please go and pierce Kendra's own oo. At least the other side. I no gree ooo."

@College Babe said:

"You could at least pierce their ear instead of their nose."

@folashade reacted:

"It's wrong please look for another thing."

@chigirl52 said:

"Still small too to pierce the nose please."

@Virialgrusha commented:

"One has a slim face than the other. That's how we differentiate our identical twins too."

@KingandReina said:

"A mother knows, she’s joking."

Video of a pregnant soldier goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a soldier gave birth to a baby boy.

She posted a video showing when she was given a leave shortly before she gave birth.

In another video, she showed the moment she gave birth and cuddled her baby with happiness.

Source: Legit.ng