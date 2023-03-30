A Nigerian woman found her little son wasting a container of milk she got at N16k and was displeased

The disappointed mum lamented on social media, saying the kid wasted the milk at a time cash is a problem

Mixed reactions trailed the viral clip as some netizens accused her of chasing clout, others scolded her for not keeping the milk out of his reach

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to lament that her little son wasted a container of milk with N16k.

She shared a video on TikTok showing the unbothered kid in a pool of milk and the container by his side.

The kid contained playing with the milk as she ranted and expressed her disappointment at him.

She decried that the kid wasted the milk at a period cash posed a big challenge and said he would have to begin taking garri.

The TikTok clip stirred mixed reactions. Some people knocked her for not keeping such an expensive milk out of the lad's reach.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@OLUWASEUN said:

"This thing still get solution, the baby no scatter am, scrape am, u dey shout liyam Wetin concern liyam."

@beautytalks25 said:

"U carry empty container gave am then pour cheap milk for floor dey shout liyam. madam rest U get money."

@AmakaEmmanuel said:

"Weldon oo.

"Be there and be shouting leyam, he will pack it for you mama lili."

@neche said:

"Y will you keep 16k milk where her hand will reach, only 1500 own I dey hide am for my baby."

@edoziunoifeoma said:

"God forbid...king u will not drink Garri...God will continue to provide for ur parents."

@Gloria Annor Akyere said:

"Cash no dey but you stand there to watch him instead of rushing to scrape it what should comment readers do for you now."

@Izuyon Rashida Humph said:

"Liam very stubborn set of people,you never see anything my Liam Dey do wonders."

@daraimmaculate said:

"Pack it back for him let him drink it he won’t die nor get sick that’s the fact as long as he was the one that pour it."

