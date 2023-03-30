A young beautiful lady who wanted to bleach her skin has shown off how she looks at present since she changed her mind

According to her, she did not like her dark skin when she was a kid and nursed changing it when she got older

The lady's transformation years later got social media users adoring and gushing over her beautiful skin

Black is beautiful and a lady further reiterated this popular statement with pictures showcasing her flawless skin and beauty.

Before the pictures, she did a back story to her new look by sharing an old picture of when she was a kid.

She almost bleached her skin. Photo Credit: @sarahpatrick78

Source: TikTok

As a kid, the lady identified as Sarah Patrick was not comfortable with her dark skin and considered bleaching it when she grew older.

For reasons she did not make public, Sarah did not follow through with her bleaching plans and embraced her dark skin.

She shared three recent pictures of herself on TikTok and netizens can't get enough of her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@motivation said:

"Mane don’t worry bout wat ppl say bout ur skin it’s good no matter wat frfr."

@osondugraceamarac said:

''You are so beautiful... love your skin, keep making the black skin proud."

@assyriahblake743 said:

"Love this. that's how it's supposed to be, stay to your true color."

@Damola said:

"So glad you didn't ruin this beautiful God given skin! gorgeous!"

@ShondiaNicole said:

"I’m glad you seen yourself sis! Them features and that skin tone, girl you BEEN GORGEOUS!"

@RobinRobinson07 said:

"You Ave got to be the model for the Tiffany Tenderlove doll made by Ideal toys."

@eve said:

"Herrrrrrrrrrr please don't bleach, i jealous your skin color, sooo attractive."

Lady who bleached her skin returns to her normal colour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who bleached her skin years ago had returned to her normal colour.

The woman was questioned by her daughter who saw her old pictures and noticed how fair her skin was.

In the video posted by @dengajith91, the child saw her mum's wedding picture and asked her why she bleached. The mother responded that she regretted bleaching her skin when she was younger.

She said she abandoned the practice along the line and returned to her normal skin colour. She advised women to shun bleaching.

Source: Legit.ng