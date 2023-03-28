A young Nigerian man who completed his building has shared a video that captured how it all started

At the laying of the building's foundation, a priest was present to pray over it and also dedicate the house opening

Many TikTokers were filled with admiration when they saw how beautiful the interior looked on completion

A young Nigerian man (@alexmikano8) has achieved a great thing in his life as he started and finished a beautiful building.

When the foundation of the building was being laid, the man put God first and invited his priest to bless the project.

People praised the man for building a beautiful house. Photo source: @alexmikano8

Source: TikTok

Man paints his house with beautiful colours

A video he shared showed the building process at different phases. When the structure was done, he spent heavily to make the interior decor look modern. The exterior of the house was also beautifully done.

Many people who reacted to his video congratulated him for his accomplishment, as others prayed for the same blessing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MAKANAKI said:

"Congratulations bro."

@Ability said:

"Can I see or get the detail of the plan of this building pls."

@userjoe said:

"Congrats big bro."

@skibo30 said:

"Congratulations bro... more are still coming."

@Emmanuel Goodlife1 said:

"Congrats. I tap from ur blessings."

@Favy said:

"I claim this blessing."

@kaimachukwuwisdom said:

"Congratulations :clap: I tap from ur grace."

@V.O.N said:

"More grace boss I felt motivated."

@Oma said:

"Congrats... tapping on this grace big time for my brother."

@Pavel said:

"Guy abeg connect me to the engineer that did this for you."

Source: Legit.ng