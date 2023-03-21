A girl has gone viral on TikTok because of her fantastic modelling skills, which she displayed in a short video

In the video, the girl hit the runway as if she had been trained from birth to be a professional model

Her skills amazed so many people who said she has a great future in the modelling industry

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The amazing modelling skills of a beautiful little girl have made her a viral TikTok sensation.

The enthusiastic young girl was seen in a short video posted on the platform by @mlta_samodels.

The little girl catwalked confidently. Photo credit: TikTok/@mlta_samodels.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the girl hit the runway with so much confidence, walking like a trained, professional model.

Kid goes viral because of her modelling skills

People who have seen how she walked wondered if she had been doing it for many years since she was so skilled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dressed in a blue skirt and a pink top, the girl walked with an inviting smile on her face.

Her confidence and cheerful demeanour on the runway clearly show that she loves modelling.

Many people who have come across the video have hailed her skills, while others agreed that she has a future in the modelling industry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@fredah said:

"But this generation chaiiiiii repent Jesus Christ is coming back soon."

@secria person said:

"Shine bright like a diamond."

@user7651479079278 said:

"Wow! It feels hard scrolling, yet have watched it many times already."

@knightwilliams05

"She's absolutely amazing."

@MyouFrancois said

"Little Serena Williams."

@user Blossom5057354756111 said:

"I love how you walked and did the spin."

@FB said:

"Modelling is her career."

@user2046366162715 said:

"The best kid's model ever."

@trica said:

"Next upcoming model."

@user3160311007788

"Your smile is contagious."

@tanatswaevemuveng

"You killed it, baby girl."

@simeonbennett371 said:

"Wow, stars of tomorrow. Go, girl."

@eunicemutinta

"She's really beautiful."

Video shows girl who is a gifted model

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young girl who catwalked in a hall went viral.

The girl with a beautiful, black complexion was hailed as a talented model.

Her impressive moves, which she executed confidently, marked her out as a future star.

Source: Legit.ng