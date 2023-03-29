A doting mother has shared an adorable video of her little daughter kissing her reflection in a mirror at home

While sharing the video, the proud mother noted that she taught her little daughter to love herself at an early age

Reacting to the video, netizens stormed the comments section to commend the little girl's mother

A cute little girl has melted hearts online after revealing how much she loves and adores herself.

In the video shared on Instagram, the little girl stood close to a mirror and reacted sweetly after seeing her reflection.

Little girl admires her reflection. Photo credit: @brandyjanell4

Source: TikTok

She hugged the mirror and kissed her reflection with a very loving smile on her face. Her mother stood in the room watching and filming the wholesome moment.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the loving mother revealed that she has been teaching her daughter to practice self-love at a tender age.

She reiterated the importance of self-love and lauded her daughter for practising it and abiding by her teachings.

In her words:

"Teaching her self-love early. My daughter always kisses herself when she looks at herself in the mirror."

Social media reactions

@user1053938179707 said:

"Beautiful she got some beautiful latches."

@stac79 commented:

"She took she some pretty pictures."

@playgirlnaa remarked:

"Aw she’s soooo pretty."

@elinaphilip34 added:

"She so adorable omg God bless her."

@leelee_03 noted:

"She so stinking adorable."

@chosen_unique1 said:

"Yesssss, this the one! almost 3 years down and I'm still learning daily."

@jxoxo716 added:

"She’s def gonna talk to you and say how she feels! Lol! She’s so cute I def miss toddler days with my 11 yr old daughter now."

